London tourism preps for New Year’s Eve celebration

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of London is prepping for their New Year’s Eve celebration.

Taking place on Main Street, the event will feature food and beverage vendors, live music, and a 100-foot ball drop to roll out the new year.

City of London Tourism Co-Director Brittany Cradic said they are hopeful the weather will not affect the event.

“Looks like we’re going to have a little bit of rain early but then it’s going to hold off, hopefully until after midnight,” she said. “So, I think everybody’s ready to get out and celebrate and kind of put these last couple years behind us.”

Festivities are taking place from Fifth to Ninth Street.

The event kicks off around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.