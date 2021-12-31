Lee County business owners and officials look back on historic March flooding

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In March, Lee County and neighboring areas suffered extensive, historic flooding.

Since then, rebuilding continues to be an effort for towns in that region, especially in Beattyville, where business owners and local officials are finding ways to cope with the reality that flooding can happen any time.

Lee County Judge-Executive, Chuck Caudill, stands on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse pointing out a spot about 5 feet above the ground.

”Water was up to this step right here,” he said. “That’s where the water was.”

The scars of the March flooding in Beattyville linger long after the water left.

Rose Bros Manager, Edna Cockerham, saw the store underwater.

”When it rains I’m always like, ‘I hope we don’t get a lot of rain,’ because I’m always afraid it might flood,” “Yeah, it’s always in your mind it might flood again.”

Even officials like Mayor Scott Jackson look at the weather a little differently now.

”Well, anytime I hear the word flooding since March the first, I’m always on edge, but I don’t want to lose my cool, he said.”

Don Begley Auto Sales is right downtown. The business lost 120 cars during the flooding.

”We go by the weather station in Jackson, the rain gauge at Lock 14 and we kind of watch that every time it could be a bad rain,” he said. “So, we are flood minded.”

Judge-Executive Caudill said plans to protect Beattyville from future flooding are in the works, but the dangers impacts more than just Lee County.

”We, in fact, were the most visually exciting group which is why all the pictures [are] of Beattyville,” he said. “But, the reality is Estill County, Breathitt County, Owsley County. We all were impacted by that last flood.”

Caudill said Congressman Hal Rogers is working on funding to survey the Kentucky River Basin to look for ways to limit flooding in the region.

In the meantime, people are trying to stay positive as the rebuild continues.

”We really suffered from the flood, you know, but we [are] building back,” said Don Begley.

”Everything was bad, but at the end we all see that we have learned,” said Mayor Jackson. “We all came together.”

Officials say that whenever there is a possibility of flooding it will be important to pay attention to the weather forecasts.

They also recommend to contact local law enforcement if you see problems developing so everyone can be aware of the danger.

