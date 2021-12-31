Advertisement

Ky. communities hard hit by flooding this year prepare for new flood risk

Flood waters cover Pompeii Road in Powell County (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In early March, the only way down Main Street in Beattyville was by boat.

Other communities in Powell and Estill counties were just as devastated. Neighbors had to be rescued from their homes by boat. Now, there’s concern that 2021 could end with more high water issues.

In Lee County, emergency management said they spent Thursday checking their gear and looking at plans for action. Several feet of water flooded downtown Beattyville in early March, then again in June, when a state of emergency was declared after rounds of rain washed out roads and brought down trees and power lines in other parts of the county.

In Estill County, officials said they’re monitoring the forecast and preparing to respond, especially the common trouble spots.

As for damage left behind in March, they say recovery is moving along, and most families are back in their homes.

They’re hoping there is not a repeat of those early March days as we start off a new year.

Emergency management agencies said they urge local citizens to check their social media pages for updates on conditions in their communities. Here’s a list of their Facebook pages with links:

