KSP asks for public help identifying suspect in Floyd County burglary, truck theft
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVID, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching for two suspects in relation to a burglary and truck theft in the David community.
They say the individuals are wanted for questioning and the stolen truck is also still missing.
Anyone with information can contact Post 9 at 606-433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.