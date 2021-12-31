Advertisement

KSP asks for public help identifying suspect in Floyd County burglary, truck theft

(Credits: Trooper Michael J Coleman)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVID, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching for two suspects in relation to a burglary and truck theft in the David community.

They say the individuals are wanted for questioning and the stolen truck is also still missing.

Anyone with information can contact Post 9 at 606-433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.

