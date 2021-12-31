Advertisement

Kentucky brings a balanced offensive attack to Citrus Bowl matchup with Iowa

This season Will Levis threw 23 touchdown passes
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky revamped its offense this year after being predominantly run-heavy over the last couple of seasons. This season Will Levis threw 23 touchdown passes and brought that air raid excitement to Kroger Field again, but it has also helped the running game.

“I mean everybody knows last year that’s all we did,” said Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez. “So it’s kind of been like a getaway and trying to make it more even by trying to throw the ball. Throughout the season, as you can tell like we started getting more backs in, and everybody became more comfortable with the offense.”

“Bringing a new offense to a line who is pretty experienced and who are used to running certain concepts, it kind of took a couple of games for us to find our true identity and what our bread and butter is,” said Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

The man who brought the balanced offensive attack to Lexington is first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

“Just adding a little bit of different variety in the run game or players has helped our players have success,” said Coen. “I think upfront and also just the leadership that we had up front with Luke Fortner, Darian Kinnard, Kenneth Horsey, all those guys that have played a lot of snaps.”

Despite passing the ball much more this season, the ground game isn’t nonexistent. Chris Rodriguez might just be the big X factor in the game against Iowa.

