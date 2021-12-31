Advertisement

High school basketball scores from across Kentucky

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy.
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WYMT) - BOYS BASKETBALL

Barbourville 56, King’s Academy (Tenn.) 39

Belfry 84, Shelby Valley 80

Betsy Layne 77, Shawnee 67

Breathitt County 56, Pike Liberal Arts (Ala.) 53

Corbin 81, Johnson Central 69

Iroquois 60, Knott Central 38

Louisville Collegiate 51, Williamsburg 41

Lynn Camp 60, Pineville 54

Magoffin County 64, Clay County 49

Martin County 76, Deltona (Fla.) 65

Menifee County 70, Middlesboro 65

Northview Academy (Tenn.) 65, East Ridge 52

Oceanside Academy (S.C.) 84, Lawrence County 77

Perry Central 70, Walton-Verona 61

Pikeville 65, Boyd County 58

Rockcastle County 63, Crittenden County 41

South Laurel 65, Owen County 54

West Carter 82, Jenkins 53

Whitley County 69, Apollo 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Breathitt County 66, Barbourville 63

Capital (W. Va.) 60, Belfry 29

Harlan 70, Williamsburg 54

Heritage (Tenn.) 57, Floyd Central 31

Jackson County 57, Christian County 44

Lawrence County 79, James Island (S.C.) 48

Letcher Central 63, Estill County 32

Loretto (Tenn.) 77, Knox Central 42

Magoffin County 57, Leslie County 20

Morgan County 67, Boyle County 44

Newport Central Catholic 59, Rockcastle County 55

North Laurel 57, Northview Academy (Tenn.) 37

Owsley County 54, Whitley County 46

Shelby Valley 53, North Greene (Tenn.) 38

South Laurel 59, Oak Ridge (Tenn.) 51

Wolfe County 56, June Buchanan 21

