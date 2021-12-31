High school basketball scores from across Kentucky
BOYS BASKETBALL
Barbourville 56, King’s Academy (Tenn.) 39
Belfry 84, Shelby Valley 80
Betsy Layne 77, Shawnee 67
Breathitt County 56, Pike Liberal Arts (Ala.) 53
Corbin 81, Johnson Central 69
Iroquois 60, Knott Central 38
Louisville Collegiate 51, Williamsburg 41
Lynn Camp 60, Pineville 54
Magoffin County 64, Clay County 49
Martin County 76, Deltona (Fla.) 65
Menifee County 70, Middlesboro 65
Northview Academy (Tenn.) 65, East Ridge 52
Oceanside Academy (S.C.) 84, Lawrence County 77
Perry Central 70, Walton-Verona 61
Pikeville 65, Boyd County 58
Rockcastle County 63, Crittenden County 41
South Laurel 65, Owen County 54
West Carter 82, Jenkins 53
Whitley County 69, Apollo 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Breathitt County 66, Barbourville 63
Capital (W. Va.) 60, Belfry 29
Harlan 70, Williamsburg 54
Heritage (Tenn.) 57, Floyd Central 31
Jackson County 57, Christian County 44
Lawrence County 79, James Island (S.C.) 48
Letcher Central 63, Estill County 32
Loretto (Tenn.) 77, Knox Central 42
Magoffin County 57, Leslie County 20
Morgan County 67, Boyle County 44
Newport Central Catholic 59, Rockcastle County 55
North Laurel 57, Northview Academy (Tenn.) 37
Owsley County 54, Whitley County 46
Shelby Valley 53, North Greene (Tenn.) 38
South Laurel 59, Oak Ridge (Tenn.) 51
Wolfe County 56, June Buchanan 21
