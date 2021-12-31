Health officials urge caution during New Year’s Eve celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New Year’s Eve celebrations were scaled down last year. Many were even canceled because of COVID-19.

This year, while many celebrations are looking to return to normal, this surge of cases from the omicron variant has health officials pleading that people take caution.

In Lexington, Mirror Twin Brewing with a look at altered celebrations.

Last year, Lexington Mirror Twin Brewing didn’t have any designated New Year’s Eve celebrations because of the holiday season spike we were seeing then. This year’s plans are still not the size they were when they welcomed 2020.

They have been selling tickets ahead of Friday night’s celebration so they have a headcount of people and can plan any spacing they’ll need.

They also have tents set up to give people more spaces to be so they’re not all having to be inside.

Monday, Governor Beshear encouraged people to have their gatherings outside as much as possible. He also suggested businesses have some exclusivity to their events to limit sizes, and even have requirements such as a vaccine or negative test.

At Mirror Twin, they say they’ve taken precautions not just for New Year’s Eve, but throughout the pandemic. They’re hoping for a stronger 2022 for them, and everyone.

“So, this year, you know, we did feel kind of a little bit more uplifted that things are a little bit more normal,” said Derek De Franco, Mirror Twin Brewing. “But. then the surge happened, it was like, well you still want to keep people safe. But, I think that we’ve done the best job we can to keep patrons safe but also give them that sense of normalcy I truly believe everyone is craving.”

Friday morning, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton tweeted her cautions to people celebrating tonight:

It’s New Year’s Eve … traditionally a day to join with friends and family in celebration of the start to a new year. This year, as last year, it is important to be safe and healthy in our New Year’s celebrations. (1/4) — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) December 31, 2021

