Floyd County Schools host rapid testing site to prepare for return to classes

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A surge in COVID-19 cases, especially of the new omicron variant, is driving up the demand for COVID testing. On Friday, Dec. 31the Floyd County Board of Education hosted a rapid testing site in the old Allen Central High School gymnasium, which is now the Floyd County Schools’ warehouse.

“We know that testing centers are very congested right now. There’s a large demand for testing,” said Floyd County Schools District Health Coordinator Annette Harris. “Parents have been turned away, or they’re having to wait in long lines to get themselves tested or their children tested.”

Because of this surge in cases, schools are deploying measures to mitigate the spread of the virus such as social distancing and masking, but Pikeville Medical Center’s Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Infection Prevention Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass says testing is a wonderful way to also mitigate exposure to the virus.

“I think this is not a bad idea to do testing because this is at least will protect the person who’s going to be in contact with and protect them from having the poor outcome,” said Dr. Al Akhrass. “We highly encourage people to be vaccinated. I know there is a lot of uncertainty, but the science is clear.”

With vaccines being approved for children as young as five years old, students can be protected, but masking is still mandatory in all Floyd County schools and facilities.

“With the rising number of cases in the county and in the state,” said Harris, “we just feel like that that is the best way of protection that we can provide for kids in the school environment.”

Harris also says to check the Floyd County Schools Facebook page often for updates on more COVID-19 testing sites, updates on COVID-related rules, and possible vaccination clinics in the future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.