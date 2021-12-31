Advertisement

Federal Indictment following meth bust involving multiple agencies

(Storyblocks)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron tells WYMT multiple units including the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency were involved in a drug bust that resulted in a federal indictment on Thursday.

Sheriff Catron tells us the indictment arrest warrant, from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, was executed at a home on Kelley Lane Road where Katelyn Dodd, was found and arrested.

In addition to a small amount of meth in view of the officers, a search of the property resulted in unspecified drug tablets, cash, ledgers, cell phones, digital scales and more suspected methamphetamine being seized.

Dodd was charged and arrested for conspiracy to distribute meth, two counts of distribution of meth, aiding and abetting, and allegations of forfeiture.

She was taken to the United States Federal District Court in London for an appearance in front of a United States Federal Magistrate before being taken to a federal holding facility.

The sheriff says Dodd was investigated for months leading up to the bust.

He adds that the investigations are ongoing with more arrests expected in the future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft graphic.
Eastern Kentucky man arrested for stealing from a scrap yard; says he was trying to sell the items back
Kentucky insulin co-pay cap takes effect on Jan. 1
Floyd T. Adams arrested
‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky
TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star
'She wanted to help everything and everybody’: Respected Eastern Kentucky veterinarian dies
‘She wanted to help everything and everybody’: Respected Eastern Kentucky veterinarian dies

Latest News

Credit: West Liberty Morgan County E-911
Morgan County road open following rockslide
The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under some sort of severe risk starting late...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Potent cold front brings chances for flooding, storms and snow this weekend
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star - 11:00 p.m.
Flood waters cover Pompeii Road in Powell County (WKYT)
Ky. communities hard hit by flooding this year prepare for new flood risk