Federal Indictment following meth bust involving multiple agencies

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron tells WYMT multiple units including the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency were involved in a drug bust that resulted in a federal indictment on Thursday.

Sheriff Catron tells us the indictment arrest warrant, from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, was executed at a home on Kelley Lane Road where Katelyn Dodd, was found and arrested.

In addition to a small amount of meth in view of the officers, a search of the property resulted in unspecified drug tablets, cash, ledgers, cell phones, digital scales and more suspected methamphetamine being seized.

Dodd was charged and arrested for conspiracy to distribute meth, two counts of distribution of meth, aiding and abetting, and allegations of forfeiture.

She was taken to the United States Federal District Court in London for an appearance in front of a United States Federal Magistrate before being taken to a federal holding facility.

The sheriff says Dodd was investigated for months leading up to the bust.

He adds that the investigations are ongoing with more arrests expected in the future.

