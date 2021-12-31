Advertisement

Concert series being held in Lexington to help tornado victims

Artists and music fans are coming together this weekend to support tornado victims. The Burl,...
Artists and music fans are coming together this weekend to support tornado victims. The Burl, in Lexington’s distillery district, is hosting two nights of song.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Artists and music fans are coming together this weekend to support tornado victims.

The Burl, in Lexington’s distillery district, is hosting two nights of song.

Austin Shuck is the director of a nonprofit dedicated to helping out fellow Kentuckians. He knew he needed to step up for the western part of the state. He also has family in Western Kentucky.

“I woke up to see that this devastation had happened in Western Kentucky,” Shuck said. “For me, it was very gut-wrenching. People don’t understand until you’ve been in that situation.”

Nearly 10 years ago, he had the same view many of the recent tornado survivors do.

“I get to West Liberty, walking through the streets and I’m like, ‘holy crap, this is complete devastation,’” said Shuck.

Shuck’s house was wiped off the foundation.

“It’s a horrible experience not having anything,” Shuck said.

He knows firsthand how long it takes to rebuild. Shuck says he hopes partnering with The Burl for a series of concerts keeps the progress going.

“It’s going to be the best show The Burl’s ever had,” Shuck said. “It’s going to be kind of an acoustic setting, completely sold out both nights.”

Artists from the commonwealth, and elsewhere, are lending their voices and celebrity for those that have been stripped of everything. All proceeds go to the Muhlenberg County Tornado Relief Fund.

Both nights are sold out, but The Burl is still accepting donations. You can contact the venue if you’d like to give money to their fund.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft graphic.
Eastern Kentucky man arrested for stealing from a scrap yard; says he was trying to sell the items back
TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star
Kentucky insulin co-pay cap takes effect on Jan. 1
Floyd T. Adams arrested
‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky
'She wanted to help everything and everybody’: Respected Eastern Kentucky veterinarian dies
‘She wanted to help everything and everybody’: Respected Eastern Kentucky veterinarian dies

Latest News

Beattyville was one of the many town's affected by historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Lee County business owners and officials look back on historic March flooding
With the omicron variant spreading, restaurant owners are concerned it could impact business.
Omicron surge leads to familiar concern for Lexington restaurant owners
(Credits: Trooper Michael J Coleman)
KSP asks for public help identifying suspect in Floyd County burglary, truck theft
(Photo: Pulaski County Detention Center)
Federal Indictment following meth bust involving multiple agencies