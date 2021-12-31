Advertisement

3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W....
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W. Kinder, 25, of Catlettsburg, all face theft by unlawful taking charges in connection with catalytic converter thefts.(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested Friday in Ashland in connection with catalytic converter thefts, the Ashland Police Department said.

Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W. Kinder, 25, of Catlettsburg, all face theft by unlawful taking charges, according to police.

Officers said the incident started around 3 a.m. Friday when a neighbor heard a sawing sound outside their home. They looked out the window and saw a blue Jeep parked next to their truck and someone underneath the truck, with another person standing beside it. The resident quickly took a photo and called 911.

Police say a description of the blue Jeep matched a similar call from just minutes earlier.

A Boyd County deputy spotted the Jeep at the Speedway station along U.S. 60 in Ashland. Ashland Police officers responded to the scene where the suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators say they found cordless reciprocating saws and two cut-out catalytic converters in plain view in the suspects’ vehicle. All three suspects were taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Police advise neighbors to be vigilant because elements inside catalytic converters are valuable, including platinum, rhodium, and palladium. Thieves can sell the parts for scrap for hundreds of dollars. Replacing a catalytic converter can cost more than $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft graphic.
Eastern Kentucky man arrested for stealing from a scrap yard; says he was trying to sell the items back
TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star
Kentucky insulin co-pay cap takes effect on Jan. 1
Floyd T. Adams arrested
‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky
'She wanted to help everything and everybody’: Respected Eastern Kentucky veterinarian dies
‘She wanted to help everything and everybody’: Respected Eastern Kentucky veterinarian dies

Latest News

Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators...
Health experts urge public to wear better masks
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
WATCH: WYMT 2021 Year in Review
Beattyville was one of the many town's affected by historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Lee County business owners and officials look back on historic March flooding
With the omicron variant spreading, restaurant owners are concerned it could impact business.
Omicron surge leads to familiar concerns for Lexington restaurant owners