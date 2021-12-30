Advertisement

State minimum wage increase won’t help staff restaurants, hospitality businesses, Virginia organization says

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As restaurants and hospitality businesses still wrestle with staffing issues, one organization says the minimum wage increase won’t be of much help.

Saturday, the state minimum wage is set to increase to $11 per hour in Virginia, up from the current $9.50 per hour.

The Virginia Restaurant, Travel and Lodging Association says they don’t expect that to give a huge staffing boost to businesses they represent.

They cite the pandemic and frequent public contact as issues for hiring.

They say it’ll take other methods to help provide relief.

“I think many of them are starting to look at their benefits plans, looking at whether it’s paid leave or offering health care benefits where maybe they didn’t do that before,” said Eric Terry, Virginia Restaurant, Travel and Lodging Association president.

He describes the current staffing situation as “critical” across these businesses.

