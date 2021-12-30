‘She wanted to help everything and everybody’: Respected Eastern Kentucky veterinarian dies

(WYMT) - A well respected Eastern Kentucky veterinarian died Tuesday.

Dr. Carol Combs-Morris was known for her work with Beaver Creek Animal Clinic in Floyd County and Letcher County Outpost Animal Clinic.

Her colleagues said she was an amazing vet, co-worker and friend.

“She didn’t care about money, whatsoever, so her prices were cheap,” Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Manager Allie Mullins said. “I always told people, even though the prices are cheap, she’s really good.”

Mullins said she was described as a master of her craft with a passion for animals.

“It was nothing strange to tell her, don’t go into the kennel with that dog because he may bite,” she said. “Then you would find her sitting in the kennel with the dog.”

Fellow veterinarian, Dr. William Hagans, said she had an impressive work ethic

He added she worked with several clinics across the region.

“Carol’s work ethic was second to none,” Dr. Hagans said. “She wanted to help everything and everybody and I think that’s what the community’s going to miss the most about her.”

Dr. Hagans said she was willing to lend a helping hand to pet lovers everywhere.

“There’s a lot of people who are just trying hard to get by themselves, let alone taking care of pets,” he said. “She extended that hand out to those who couldn’t necessarily afford the best of everything but could afford the things that they needed to take care of their pets.”

Mullins said she received that same appreciation from the Commonwealth.

“I spent a little while at her clinic when her vet tech was out having a baby,” she said. “There were people that just came from all over to her clinic.”

Many of her friends and colleagues said she will be an inspiration to many upcoming vets in Eastern Kentucky.

“Working with Carol, I see somewhat myself in her,” Dr. Hagans said. “Even as we worked, I saw that little girl who loved animals. That’s not something that you can take out of people very easily.”

Several organizations are raising money in honor of Dr. Combs-Morris, including Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, Floyd County Animal Shelter, Dumas Rescue, and Lou’s Place for Pets.

Mullins said a private burial service will be held for Dr. Combs-Morris on Saturday.

