KSP investigating after man hit by car in Pike County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville are investigating an incident in Pike County early Wednesday morning that left a man in critical condition.

Troopers say they received a call just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning about a car hitting a person on US-119 near the Goody community.

The investigation revealed that an SUV was driving northbound on US-119 when 39-year-old Steven Hackney of Hatfield tried to cross the road and was hit. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

