HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bears’ sophomore guard Trent Noah has received his first Division I offer to Coastal Carolina.

Blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer from Coastal Carolina University! @CoastalMBB @ZachSettembre pic.twitter.com/mzNarO4Ubm — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) December 30, 2021

In just 13 games this season, Noah has had 303 points, averaging 25.2. He has shot 51.4% beyond the arc.

