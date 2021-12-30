‘God answers prayers through people’: Community rallies behind family of hospitalized 2-month-old

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - When two-month-old Grayson Cook was rushed to the hospital, to say his family was worried would be an understatement.

He started showing signs of sickness last Tuesday and ended up at Cabell Huntington, where he was in an incubator by Wednesday. One week later, he is still there, with his mother, Brianna Halbert, by his side.

“Now we’re just kind of here on the ventilator from RSV, rhinovirus, and the croup,” said Halbert.

She said the sickness came suddenly and brought her back to a dark place as she and Trevor Cook watched their son struggling to breathe.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” she said. “We had two boys with dwarfism. The first one passed away September 6, 2018. He had a type of dwarfism that wasn’t able to make it at birth. He took four breaths with the doctors and then passed away.”

Last year, the couple lost their second son, who was stillborn on October 8. After the heartache of those losses, a house fire, and a flood, Halbert- who also has two older daughters- found out she was pregnant with Grayson.

“Losing the two boys and then seeing him on the ventilator,” she recalled. “I sometimes feel like, ‘What did I do to get this?’ But then I feel like God wouldn’t put me through it if I couldn’t do it.”

She said spending his first Christmas on a machine, and now looking at a New Year in the same hospital room, has been a lot to deal with. Not to mention the time away from the family and the missed funds from being away from work.

“I had only been back to work two weeks from maternity leave,” she said. “And I’m here, so I can’t work.”

Halbert posted to Facebook, asking her friends for prayers about the situation, updating them on Grayson’s condition. But it wasn’t a friend who caused the next wave of emotion, it was a stranger.

“He didn’t know me from Adam and Eve. He didn’t know me, you know, personally or anything like that. So when he reached out to me, I kind of realized my story had touched a lot of people’s hearts,” she said.

Ray Davis, pastor of First Assembly of God in Martin, saw the post and though he did not recognize Grayson or his parents, he recognized a community member in need.

“I pastor this church, but I believe that’s the purpose of the Church. It doesn’t matter whether I know them or not. To reach out and show that we are the Church,” said Davis. “We’re the hands and feet to do and go and to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

He set up an online fundraiser, which he shared with his Facebook friends. Since then, the fundraiser has collected nearly $2,000.

“To help somebody like this, in a moment that you know they don’t have any answers? Man, to see the outpouring like this is just it’s it’s fantastic,” he said.

She said he has shown improvements in the week of isolation and she is blessed to see him recovering.

“If you would have seen him a couple days ago? I mean, I literally felt like I was losing another child,” she said.

Davis said he is glad to see the community provide a little hope to the family, even if it comes in the form of a few extra dollars, to show them they are not alone.

“You know, oftentimes, God answers prayers through people,” he said.

Now, the family looks forward to the ventilator being weaned off and Grayson finding his way home as a community full of people rallies behind him in prayer and support. But Halbert said she is blessed beyond measure to have her little guy holding on to her finger the whole way.

“Especially when he’s a special as what he is to me,” she said. “To be able to make it to the world and survive.”

