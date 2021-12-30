Father Jim Sichko auctions off gifts blessed by Pope Francis for families in western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko is back in Kentucky bearing gifts from Pope Francis.

Father Jim gave the Pope a signed basketball from Coach Calipari and a bottle of bourbon. He asked the Pope to gift them back, so the items can be auctioned off for the western Kentucky tornado relief. The Holy Father agreed.

“I want to thank Coach Cal because I bugged the hell out of him to get it, I’m just being very honest,” Father Jim said.

The game ball wasn’t easy to come by.

“Every time I saw him I kept asking, ‘where is my basketball for Pope Francis?’” Father Jim said.

The bourbon wasn’t an easy get either—Father Jim said its very rare and hard to find. It’s O.F.C by Buffalo Trace, which sells as high as $12,000 online.

Now, Father Jim is auctioning the items online.

“People can bid for these items for the next five days. Once the bidding ends, the people receive the gifts along with the beautiful photos and that money will go directly to the people of western Kentucky,” Father Jim said.

The bidding for the bourbon started out at $2,000, with the basketball at $1,000.

“The total right now is up to over $10,000,” Father Jim said.

Father Jim said there is power in these items, knowing Pope Francis gifted them back to Kentucky.

“Understanding the situation, gave them back and now being given to others. Isn’t that the greatest form of charity?” Father Jim said.

It’s been almost three weeks since the tornadoes, and Father Jim wants the people of western Kentucky to know they have not been forgotten.

“What I hope really comes from it is their understanding that we are with them. We are united with them. That they are not going to alone,” Father Jim said.

You can click here to find the online auction.

