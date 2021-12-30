Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky man arrested for stealing from a scrap yard; says he was trying to sell the items back

Theft graphic.
Theft graphic.(WLUC)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing from a scrap yard in Clay County.

Deputies found 40-year-old Jason Wagers with wheels, rims, and other metal.

Investigators say Wagers was trying to sell the items “back” to the scrapyard.

Wagers is charged with receiving stolen property.

