Eastern Kentucky man arrested for stealing from a scrap yard; says he was trying to sell the items back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing from a scrap yard in Clay County.

Deputies found 40-year-old Jason Wagers with wheels, rims, and other metal.

Investigators say Wagers was trying to sell the items “back” to the scrapyard.

Wagers is charged with receiving stolen property.

