Eastern Kentucky health experts prepare for omicron variant surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and the highest positivity rate of the year.

The Governor called it the most contagious variant yet.

“In the first three days of this week throughout the Kentucky River District we have had over 350 cases reported in three days,” said Scott Lockard, The Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director.

The positivity rate on Wednesday was 14.46% and is expected to keep going up as time goes on.

“Delta gave us the highest one week total at 1200 cases we’re already this week we’re going to be at 600 at half that,” added Lockard.

He added the omicron variant is not causing severe illness in the majority of people, but experts are still learning about it.

“We have a higher percentage of the population that’s being infected with Omicron right now so more people will require hospitalization,” said Lockard.

