Drier & cooler today, active start to 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You should be able to leave your rain gear at home today and for part of tomorrow. After that, we will ring in the new year with showers and storms.

Today and Tonight

The first front moved out a little earlier than expected, so we dried out some overnight. It will still be a mainly cloudy day, but I think we’ll see some peeks of sunshine toward the end of it. Highs will climb into the low to mid-60s today.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop into the low 50s for most. Upper 40s are possible for some.

Extended Forecast

We will begin our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage on Friday morning to get you ready for cold front #2. Models are finally starting to come into agreement about what we could potentially see to wrap up 2021 and start 2022. Rain chances will start Friday night and could linger all the into Sunday before changing over to snow as temperatures drop. Most of us are under some sort of severe risk on Saturday and some areas could see up to 4″ of rain before it’s all said and done.

Highs on Friday and Saturday soar into the mid to upper 60s and could even reach 70 in spots, especially on Saturday. Our high on Sunday happens at midnight and only goes down from there. Many locations will likely be in the mid-30s by the afternoon hours, so that rain will change over to snow. Light accumulations are possible, especially in the higher elevations. A few flurries could linger into Monday morning. Lows Sunday night will drop into the low 20s with the wind chill making it feel like the teens.

Thankfully, we look dry and more seasonable with temperatures as we enter the first full week of the new year.

Stay tuned!

