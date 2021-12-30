City, state leaders bracing for impact of omicron variant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky is in a surge of COVID-19 because of the omicron variant, calling it the most contagious variant we have seen.

In Lexington, the highest daily increase for new cases was recorded on Wednesday. The health department reported 494 cases, which tops the 451 case-high set more than a year ago on Dec. 9, 2020.

In Louisville, the state’s largest city, cases have more than tripled in the last week. Meanwhile, universities across the country are delaying their spring semester because of the surge.

Just two days ago Gov. Beshear was unsure if we’d see a significant increase. But now, he believes there’s cause for concern.

“When it hits, if it hits, it will increase those numbers precipitously in a much smaller time period than delta, and remember how fast we went up for delta,” Gov. Beshear said.

The surge is impacting many communities in concerning ways. In Cincinnati, a state of emergency was issued over shortages within the fire department. Firefighters out with COVID was a factor.

“I declared the emergency in part to let everyone know once again that this is a serious crisis and that people should monitor their own personal health risk,” Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is also raising a red flag.

“By all available indicators it’s going to continue to go up and these numbers are going to get worse before they get better,” Fischer said.

Universities, including Howard, Yale, and Syracuse have delayed the start of their spring semesters. A spokesperson for the University of Kentucky said they still plan to start on Jan. 10, but can pivot if necessary.

“There is no question that cases around the country are rising. We just need to watch it very closely. We have the tools we need, even to fight this new variant. We just have to be willing to use them,” Gov. Beshear said on Tuesday.

The city of Lexington said they’ve been acting to manage issues since the onset of the pandemic. Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather said they’re okay with their staffing levels, but are monitoring closely.

