Brief break in the heavy rain chances before New Year’s storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our first frontal boundary worked across the region during the day yesterday, bringing us more than one round of rain. Now, we get a break before another, more powerful system works our way.

Tonight through New Year’s Eve

For once this week, things are rather quiet on this Thursday evening as we spend the night between two systems. This means calm conditions with partly cloudy skies. Lows stay mild, into the middle 50s. New Year’s Eve starts dry, but we add in more clouds as we go through the day as our next system draws closer. And we’ll be watching an increase in showers and storms late in the day through the nighttime hours. Some of these could be on the strong side, with the entire area in a one-out-of-five Marginal Risk for severe weather. Overnight lows stay in the 60s as the airmass stays juicy.

New Year’s Day and Beyond

As we finally begin 2022, we’re going to have to keep a close eye on the potential for strong storms and heavy rain as a very dynamic weather system heads our way. To be sure, the greatest risk for severe weather will be across the deep south, but heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible as a strong cold front brings a line of storms through the region. The western and northern parts of the region are under a Flood Watch running through late Saturday night. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that severe potential with the Storm Prediction Center placing the southern part of the region in a two-out-of-five Slight Risk for Saturday. Ahead of those storms? Temperatures will likely be near 70° as warmth and moisture continues to stream into the region.

Our cold front moves through during the early hours on Sunday, but our daytime high will be early, in the upper 50s to near 60°. Temperatures fall quickly as a surge of cold air moves in behind the front, and depending on how much moisture’s left, we could see a few scattered flurries around the region! From storms to snow in 24 hours! Temperatures continue to tumble into the 30s for the afternoon, settling in the lower 20s overnight.

Things look much calmer and cooler as we head into the first work week of 2022, with highs in the 30s and 40s with a mix of sun and clouds breaking out as we head from Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday.

