18 Kentucky outlasts Missouri 83-56 for first SEC win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming off of two big wins against North Carolina and Western Kentucky before Christmas, the #18 Kentucky Wildcats opened Southeastern Conference play at home against the Missouri Tigers, who were missing head coach Cuonzo Martin due to COVID-19. The Tigers hung around but Kentucky was able to seal the win 83-56. With this win, the Cats have already surpassed the team’s 2020-21 win total.

The Cats were quick to jump out to an 11-point lead before Missouri stormed back with a 12-0 run early in the first half. It took a minute, but the Wildcats re-established a double-digit lead, which they took into the halftime break.

Sahvir Wheeler drives to the basket against Missouri's Javon Pickett in UK's SEC opener on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. (John Lowe)

Missouri wouldn’t go away after the break, however, scoring nine of the second half’s first ten points, including a 7-0 run in the first five minutes of the half to cut the lead back to single digits. Kentucky’s lead then settled between nine and fourteen for much of the second half. Kentucky began to pull away late in the second half, stretching their lead back to more than 20 points, a lead they never relinquished.

Kentucky's Keion Brooks, Jr. celebrates with Davion Mintz during Kentucky's SEC opener against Missouri on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. (John Lowe)

Keion Brooks Jr. lead the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points. Tyty Washington Jr., Oscar Tshiebwe, and Sahvir Wheeler also scored in double figures with 14, 13, and 11 points, respectively. Tshiebwe continued running a clinic on the boards, finishing with 20 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler also led the team with 9 assists.

The win moves the Cats to 10-2 on the season and 1-0 in the SEC. They will take a quick break from conference play on New Year’s Eve as they take on Tubby Smith’s High Point Panthers. That game is set to tip-off at noon, with TV coverage on the SEC Network. Kentucky will also retire Smith’s jersey into the rafters in a ceremony, joining other championship winning coaches Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall, and Rick Pitino.

Kentucky resumes SEC play on Tuesday, January 4 with their second true road game of the season in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.