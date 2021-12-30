Advertisement

$100k winning Powerball sold in Williamson

Thursday, West Virginia Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Williamson.
Thursday, West Virginia Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Williamson.(WV Lottery)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Lottery is urging players in West Virginia to check their tickets.

Thursday, West Virginia Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Williamson.

Officials say the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven. Numbers 35924.

There were no winners in the Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Powerball grows to $483 million

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd T. Adams arrested
‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky
Since July, some people have been getting monthly direct deposits from the IRS based on the...
Madison Co. accountant gives advice on child tax credits
Theft graphic.
Eastern Kentucky man arrested for stealing from a scrap yard; says he was trying to sell the items back
Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Dr. Michael Goble, 40, died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of care for his mountain...
‘This was Mike’s culture’: Prestonsburg physician remembered as noble Dr. Goble

Latest News

Kentucky's House leadership has announced their proposed redistricting plans.
Ky. House leadership announces proposed redistricting plans
COVID-19 testing
Eastern Kentucky health experts prepare for omicron variant surge
Kentucky insulin co-pay cap takes effect on Jan. 1
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears