Woodford Co. exhausts supply of at-home testing kits amid omicron surge

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are saying that testing, along with more people getting vaccinated, is going to help us stop the surge we’re seeing with omicron.

In Woodford County, health leaders announced a new shipment of at-home tests that residents can pick up for themselves. Officials in Woodford County say that those at-home test kits have gone extremely quickly. They were restocked on Tuesday, and they’re almost completely gone on Wednesday.

Woodford County Fire Department Chief Melvin Montgomery says that these tests have been a hot ticket item both times that they’ve been available.

“Over the Christmas holiday weekend, we passed out 72 at each fire department,” said Chief Montgomery. “Less than probably 8 hours and they were all gone.”

This testing effort comes as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge through the states. Here in Kentucky, we saw nearly 4,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and our positivity rate rose over 12%.

Health leaders say that making sure testing is available to everyone will be key to ending this surge, along with following the guidance and getting vaccinated.

Woodford County is offering free rapid and PCR drive thru testing Wednesday evening at AP Indy Lane in Versailles from 5 to 7pm and again on Thursday in Midway at 206 N. Gratz St from 3 to 5pm.

Midway will also be handing out at home tests. Mayor Grayson Vandegrift says that supplies are limited, but access to testing is essential right now.

“Anybody in the region who needs a test and needs to get tested, that’s still a victory against COVID, to know,” said mayor Vandegrift. “It’ll essentially be on a first come first serve basis. We have less than 100 so I don’t expect them to last much more than, at most, 24 hours.”

Tests will be given out at the Railroad Drug and Old Time Soda Fountain off Main Street in Midway on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

You’re asked to call ahead to make sure they’re still some tests available before you go.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.