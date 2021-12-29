Waves of showers and storms carry us from 2021 into 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You will need your rain gear early and late, but today could be similar to yesterday where some of you see some sunshine in the middle of the day.

Today and Tonight

Showers and storms will roll through the mountains early this morning. Some of them could be on the strong side, especially near the Kentucky/Tennessee border. After mid-morning, I think we go back to scattered chances off and on all day before the showers pick back up tonight. Warm air will continue to surge in, but I think it will be a smidge cooler today, only getting into the mid 60s for highs.

Rain chances and some rumbles of thunder are possible tonight. Heavy rain is possible at times. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

After some morning chances on Thursday, it looks like the skies will clear by the afternoon hours behind cold front #1 for the week. Highs will again top out in the mid-60s and drop into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Friday will start dry, but clouds will increase throughout the day and the rain chances return on Friday night. This is the beginning of cold front #2. Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and strong to severe storms are definitely possible on Saturday. Models are still also trying to show a general 2-4″ of rain between now and late Saturday night. Please continue to stay weather aware.

Once cold front #2 passes, temperatures will remind us quickly what season we are actually in. After starting Sunday in the upper 50s at midnight, we will drop into the low 40s by Sunday morning, 30s by the afternoon and down to around 20 by Monday morning. The snow we have been talking about for a few days looks to be more flurries at this point on Sunday and maybe early Monday. Not much in the way of accumulation is expected at this point, especially in the lower elevations. We’ll keep you posted!

