Advertisement

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show

FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club's dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

The dog show attracts competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February at Madison Square Garden. Last year it was moved to June and held at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
Armed robbery in big stone gap
Sheriff: Investigation underway to find robbery suspect
Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash
Since July, some people have been getting monthly direct deposits from the IRS based on the...
Madison Co. accountant gives advice on child tax credits

Latest News

COVID numbers continue to go up: More than 5,000 cases announced in Kentucky on Wednesday
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Jury says it has reached verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
reed elliotte
Eastern Kentucky presidential expert Reed Elliote on ‘Ellen’
Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary