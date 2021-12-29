Advertisement

UK focuses on morale on second day of Citrus Bowl practices

By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT/WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats were all focused on morale during their second day of practices in Florida.

The Cats, just a few days from the Citrus Bowl, stayed loose at their practice with head coach Mark Stoops putting a high premium on every coach and player wanting to be there.

“I think that attitude is a big thing,” said Stoops. “Morale’s a big deal. General Patton was on to something, you know back in the day. So I think morale is big, I think you need to want to be here. They have to be vested and buy in to what you’re doing.....There’s a lot of it in bowl games, the team that really wants to be and are focused. That’s a big part of it, that’s a start anyway.”

UK will face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will air on ABC.

