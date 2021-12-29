‘This was Mike’s culture’: Prestonsburg physician remembered as noble Dr. Goble

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Michael Goble was much more than a medicine man in the mountains he called home.

The 40-year-old father and husband worked in primary care for Prestonsburg Primary Care and Highlands Appalachian Regional Healthcare, was the Co-Director of Appalachian Hospice, and a part of many community projects and programs spanning the last decade.

“People rallied behind him because you lead by example. And Dr. Goble led by example,” said Dr. Anthony Stumbo.

Dr. Goble was described as fearless in the pursuit of healthcare for the people of Prestonsburg, establishing the COVID team at Highlands ARH and leading the charge before anyone truly knew what it would become.

But, above his healthcare prowess, Goble was most known for the love he shared- a love for his family, friends, co-workers, and community.

“Not long after he found out that he had pancreatic cancer, I had a little problem with my heart. And that night he was calling to, you know, to check on me,” said Dr. Jack Kendrick. “And that’s just the kind of person that he was.”

When he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, that love was mirrored back. The community poured out to support him and pray for his healing, organizing vigils and football events to show that they had his back. But Thursday, his battle with cancer ended, as he left the community to mourn a man who gave so much

Dr. Stumbo said Goble could have planted a practice anywhere he wanted after graduating from medical school, but he chose to return to his home and serve the people who needed him most.

“This was Mike’s culture and those were Dr. Goble’s patients,” said Dr. Josh Minix. “He was just an absolute pillar of our medical staff and you won’t be able to replace that.”

That heart for home and community was obvious in everything he did, according to his colleagues, leaving a legacy of love and noble service for the generations to come.

“He was just a true- just true hero amongst us. And we will miss him,” said Dr. Minix. “He’s just a great human being and the world would be a better place if there was more Dr. Gobles.”

They say he may now be gone, but he will never be forgotten. And the heart he had for his people will continue to beat through those he loved.

“There’ll be no replacing Dr. Goble,” said Dr. Kendrick.

