Report: Isaiah Epps enters the transfer portal
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from 247Sports, Kentucky wide receiver Isaiah Epps has entered the transfer portal.
Epps was already scheduled to miss the Citrus Bowl against Iowa due to a car accident.
As a recruit, Epps had offers from Illinois, Ball State, Tulsa and Western Michigan.
Epps had 11 receptions in 2021 for 171 yards and a touchdown.
