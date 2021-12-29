Report: Isaiah Epps enters the transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from 247Sports, Kentucky wide receiver Isaiah Epps has entered the transfer portal.

Epps was already scheduled to miss the Citrus Bowl against Iowa due to a car accident.

UK wide receiver Isaiah Epps is in the transfer portal, per source. He'll miss the bowl game following a car accident. Had 11 catches and one touchdown as a senior. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) December 28, 2021

As a recruit, Epps had offers from Illinois, Ball State, Tulsa and Western Michigan.

Epps had 11 receptions in 2021 for 171 yards and a touchdown.

