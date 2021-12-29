‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested after he planned to meet up with a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

The girl, was not 11 years old, though. In fact, the girl was not even real. A fake Instagram account posing as the child was run by a group called “Predator Poachers”.

The Pulaski County Sheriff said Floyd T. Adams, 46, planned to meet the young girl to see a movie at the Cinema 8 Movie Theater in Somerset.

The online group called the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on December 18, when they were supposed to meet Adams.

In a release, officials with the sheriff’s office said the communication between the fictional 11-year-old and Adams had a “purpose of inappropriate relations.”

Adams was arrested and charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor Less than 12 Years of Age. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

After he was taken to the detention center, deputies got a search warrant for Adams’ home and found several electronic storage devices. They said the devices will be sent to the FBI for forensic examination.

Adams appeared before the Pulaski County District Court on Wednesday, where it was decided his case would be sent to the Grand Jury.

The case is still under investigation.

