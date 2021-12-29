Pike County Libraries prepare to host ‘adulting’ classes

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Pike County Library’s Teen Librarian Melissa Hill started the teen group, there were not many activities for her own children as well as other teenagers in the area.

“[Hill’s children] love the library and when I started here there was nothing for the teens to really do, so I asked if I could have a teen group,” said Hill.

After starting the teen group and planning book clubs, summer readings, crafts, video game tournaments and more, Hill realized many teens could use a bit of guidance when it came to growing up.

“As we were doing some of the craft projects like sewing our own Christmas stockings,” said Hill. “You’d be surprised how many 16-year-olds had no idea how to thread a needle.”

This lead to the idea of hosting an “Adulting 101″ class to teach teens and young adults ages 15-25 about finance management, household repairs, basic automobile maintenance and other “adulting” skills.

“It’s old enough to have to be worrying about a flat tire, and that age group where you’re just getting out of college or you just got your first job and are moving out on your own,” said Hill. “Maybe if we can teach it to them ahead of time before they’re in that situation and feeling overwhelmed about it then it’ll help them out.”

You can visit the Pike County Libraries Facebook page to find out more about their “Adulting 101″ class as well as other programs offered for different age groups.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.