Advertisement

Pike County Libraries prepare to host ‘adulting’ classes

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Pike County Library’s Teen Librarian Melissa Hill started the teen group, there were not many activities for her own children as well as other teenagers in the area.

“[Hill’s children] love the library and when I started here there was nothing for the teens to really do, so I asked if I could have a teen group,” said Hill.

After starting the teen group and planning book clubs, summer readings, crafts, video game tournaments and more, Hill realized many teens could use a bit of guidance when it came to growing up.

“As we were doing some of the craft projects like sewing our own Christmas stockings,” said Hill. “You’d be surprised how many 16-year-olds had no idea how to thread a needle.”

This lead to the idea of hosting an “Adulting 101″ class to teach teens and young adults ages 15-25 about finance management, household repairs, basic automobile maintenance and other “adulting” skills.

“It’s old enough to have to be worrying about a flat tire, and that age group where you’re just getting out of college or you just got your first job and are moving out on your own,” said Hill. “Maybe if we can teach it to them ahead of time before they’re in that situation and feeling overwhelmed about it then it’ll help them out.”

You can visit the Pike County Libraries Facebook page to find out more about their “Adulting 101″ class as well as other programs offered for different age groups.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
Armed robbery in big stone gap
Sheriff: Investigation underway to find robbery suspect
Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash
Since July, some people have been getting monthly direct deposits from the IRS based on the...
Madison Co. accountant gives advice on child tax credits

Latest News

Dr. Michael Goble, 40, died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of care for his mountain...
‘This was Mike’s culture’: Prestonsburg physician remembered as noble Dr. Goble
New law requires domestic abuse course for Tennessee hairstylists
PCL
Pike County Libraries prepare to host ‘adulting’ classes - 6pm
“I’ve received checks and instruments from Indiana, Idaho, Washington State, Tennessee,” said...
Instrument donations coming in by the truckload for Western Ky. musicians