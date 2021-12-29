Perry County Fiscal Court to build ATV trailhead and RV campground

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Soon, ATV enthusiasts in Perry County will not have to travel far to find an ATV trail.

The Perry County Fiscal Court is planning to build an ATV trailhead and RV campground along Kentucky Highway 476 in the Rowdy community.

“Anyone’s that’s went to Lexington from Hazard on a Thursday or Friday, you’ll pass 200 four wheelers coming this way, so we need to be in that game and give them a chance to come here and see how great it is here,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

The proposed trails will serve more than areas than just Perry County. It will connect to other trails in Breathitt and Knott Counties.

“You know, we can only grow so much within ourselves, we have to say, ‘hey, how do we get outsiders to come in and spend their money here,’” said Alexander.

This operation will not only bring in revenue for Perry County, but may also help boost the economy of both counties the trail is connected to.

“It’s just gonna help people that’s gonna come and stay at our campground more, maybe people that’s gonna stay at their campground and ride at their park and like what they see and maybe get some new visitors,” said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson. “We’re excited to keep moving forward and growing the trail system.”

Judge-Executive Alexander said the trailhead is expected to be up and running in two to three years.

