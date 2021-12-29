‘It’s definitely a Christmas miracle’: Pikeville Police officer reconnects family with lost heirloom to ‘ring’ in New Year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Ashley Todd visited her grandmother during the holiday weekend, she brought more than Christmas presents. She brought a token from the past.

Ginger Richardson’s family has been by her side as her health declines and her memories fade, often looking for small pieces of joy to share during the dark times.

“And it worked! Her face lit up; she was so happy,” said granddaughter LeighAnn Keathley. “At a time when she doesn’t always even recognize herself, to give her that little something- to just take her back and remember her ring and remember that she gave it to her granddaughter- was very special.”

The ring, with an emerald center and diamonds surrounding it, was handed down to Todd more than 20 years ago. The piece has been in the family for around 60 years, meant to be given to Ashley’s daughter in the future, and passed on for generations. It was one of many pieces the matriarch of the family passed down to keep her memory alive when her life is over. Now, with the family preparing for their final memories with her, it is one of the things they treasure most.

But, that future of memories was put on pause during the weekend when Todd lost the ring at a gas pump in Pikeville- a loss she was not aware of until she was almost home in Tennessee.

“It was horrible. I felt like our whole world was just collapsing, really. This has been a hard year and it’s just one thing after another,” said Todd. “And then to have your grandmother’s ring just be gone?”

Todd had her Pikeville family look for the ring and took to social media for help, but after two days of searching and waiting, there was nothing to report. So, she called the Pikeville Police Department and got in contact with Sgt. Billy Ratliff.

“Just speaking to Mrs. Todd on the phone, I could tell, you know, it wasn’t about the monetary value of the ring. It was more the emotional value of that ring,” said Ratliff. “So, I asked her to send me an email with a picture of the ring, maybe a description of what she was wearing, the vehicle she was in, around about the time she actually pumped gas.”

Ratliff went to Food City, where Todd pumped her gas, and worked with management to find the footage of Todd at the pump. He noticed the customer after her picking something up from the ground when she left, and watched the cameras backward to trace him back into the store to get a better view and find out his identity.

Within hours, he was able to get the ring back from the man who found it.

“That’s, you know, that’s what we do. We strive to be the very best that we can,” he said. “I’m so happy that she got the ring back that meant so much to her, and I think we all have those things that we have some type of emotional attachment to.”

Ratliff said it was simple; he was only doing his job and getting the missing item back where it belonged. But, according to the family, he was giving them the best gift they received all season.

“To have a piece of our grandmother back? It’s definitely a Christmas miracle,” said Keathley.

The true loss, Todd said, was never about the gem. It was about the rock that is the family’s foundation.

“It’s everything. It represents our grandmother,” said Todd. “She’s our rock.”

I want to give a huge shoutout to Pikeville City Police Department, specifically Sgt. Billy Ratliff!!! My grandmother... Posted by Ashley Todd on Sunday, December 26, 2021

