Gov. Andy Beshear reports highest number of new COVID cases in one day since September

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the state’s Tuesday COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases and the highest positivity rate since September.

The Commonwealth reported 4,297 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 850,632.

734 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,330 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 342 people remain in the ICU, with 203 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 12.61%.

The Governor also announced 23 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,097.

101 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Wolfe County leads the state with an incidence rate of 87.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.