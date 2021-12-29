Advertisement

Franklin man builds his own 80 foot tall New Year’s Ball Drop

Ball Drop in Franklin
Ball Drop in Franklin(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - After calling off a planned trip to New York City to watch the ball drop for New Year’s Eve, a man from Franklin and his friends decided to have their own get-together and build a Ball Drop of their own. They decided not to go to the big city with COVID-19 cases increasing.

“I started thinking, you know, this is not gonna be that hard, we can build this ball,” Gary Gammon said. “We just thought we would gather a bunch of PVC and start making circles and interline them and tie them together.”

The ball is set up on property belonging to Gammon.

Before long, they had the structure built. The ball is six feet in diameter and has 3,500 lights on it. “In 1907, the first ball to drop in New York City was six feet in diameter, so the same size,” Gammon said.

The ball used in New York City today is 12 feet in diameter.

Gregory Plumbing, a local business, donated the pipes used to make the ball, and Summer Farms let them use a vehicle to lift it up.

They will officially drop the ball at midnight on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd T. Adams arrested
‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky
Theft graphic.
Eastern Kentucky man arrested for stealing from a scrap yard; says he was trying to sell the items back
Since July, some people have been getting monthly direct deposits from the IRS based on the...
Madison Co. accountant gives advice on child tax credits
Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Dr. Michael Goble, 40, died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of care for his mountain...
‘This was Mike’s culture’: Prestonsburg physician remembered as noble Dr. Goble

Latest News

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.
Perry County has its own rising TikTok star
A different type of ‘mining’: cryptocurrency mining company expanding to Eastern Kentucky
Catherine Spaulding was born in Heidelberg, Germany and adopted at birth by an American...
Woman adopted at birth flies to Germany to meet biological mother for the first time
PMC Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Infection Prevention suggests receiving a...
New year, new variant: How to stay safe from COVID-19 while ringing in the New Year
APPWIRE
New year, new variant: How to stay safe from COVID-19 while ringing in the New Year - 6pm