First of two cold fronts this week works through the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first of two big fronts we’re watching continues to work through the area. Bringing the latest in several rounds of showers and storms to the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We saw some showers with our departing wave last night, but more continue to stream in as we head into tonight. This system is a bit stronger than previous, with some heavy rain and perhaps gusty winds possible, especially across far southeast Kentucky. The main threat for severe weather, however, should stay to our south. Overnight lows stay mild, in the middle 50s.

A brief break in the action looks possible as we head into the day on Thursday after this latest wave pushes out. We should see a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon as things stay mild and muggy, high temperatures stay in the middle 60s. Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight as we fall only into the lower 50s.

New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Beyond

As we finally close out 2021, we’ll keep it mild as we head into New Year’s Eve on Friday as we sit ahead of yet another frontal boundary, with this one being a bit more potent. We’ll continue to see breezy conditions during the daytime hours as clouds increase around the area. We’ll still be in the middle 60s as those clouds work in. Showers start to work back in ahead of our warm front Friday night and into Saturday, with lows staying in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Our cold front will continue to draw closer on New Year’s Day on Saturday. This means another uptick in the chances for scattered showers and even thunderstorms. In fact, the potential is there for some strong to severe storms especially to our south. Questions remain about our threat, but straight line winds would be the second-biggest threat around the area after the potential for some heavy, soaking rain. We could see between two to four inches of rain around the region before all is said and done. Highs stay mild, not far from 70°.

Our front moves through early on Sunday, dropping temperatures from near 60° in the morning back down into the low 40s for the afternoon. One more disturbance looks to move through late Sunday and into Monday, which could mean a few flurries to start out the first work week of 2022. Thankfully, we look to cool off and calm down Monday and into Tuesday.

