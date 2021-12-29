Advertisement

FEMA team assists Taylor County residents with tornado cleanup

As cleanup continues, a team of disaster survivor assistants from FEMA are on the ground going door to door to help.(wkyt)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It has now been just over two weeks since the fatal tornado swept through Taylor County, and families know it’s a long road to recovery as they pick up the pieces of what’s left behind.

Now, FEMA assistants are on the ground in Taylor County to help in that recovery.

The tornado was an EF-3 with winds of 140 miles per hour destroying 70 properties and displacing dozens of families.

As cleanup continues, a team of disaster survivor assistants from FEMA are on the ground going door to door to help those that have not yet either applied for FEMA or to provide further aid to those in need.

The Taylor County judge executive said earlier this week that it will be a long road to recovery, and it could likely be until spring before everyone is back to some normalcy.

Emergency manager Ronnie Dooley said that FEMA is hoping to set up a temporary assistance center here in the county by early January.

