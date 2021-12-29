Eastern Kentucky presidential expert Reed Elliote on ‘Ellen’

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - 11-year-old Reed Elliotte has many talents and passions to add to his unique story. Reed had cancer twice, is known as a presidential expert, considers himself an old soul and is a big fan of Loretta Lynn.

Reed and his parents sent a video to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and producers quickly fell in love with him. They stayed in contact through Zoom until producers told him they were flying him and his family out to L.A. in two days to be on the show.

”We talked about presidents, how I had cancer, how I’m an old soul and my love for Loretta Lynn,” Reed Elliotte said.

Loretta Lynn knows Reed is a big fan and they have been in contact before. Reed said he was in shock to see she shared his interview from the show to her Facebook page.

“I saw Loretta Lynn’s post and then it said here’s our little friend Reed on the Ellen Degeneres show, and I was like mom dad, and then I showed them and we was at a restaurant yesterday and I showed them and it was like really cool and I was like over the moon,” Reed said.

Reed is not the only presidential expert to go on the show. In the past, a young girl named Macey Hensley shared her love and knowledge for presidents. JoJo Siwa, who was the guest host of Reed’s episode, thought they might enjoy meeting in person.

“I was like is this really happening? Am I about to meet Macey Hensley? And now we’re good friends and we’re running together in 2048,” Reed said.

Siwa also recently launched her Childhood Cancer Foundation. She awarded Reed and his family a $10,000 check on the show.

Reed gathered at the Corbin theatre with about 75 of his closest friends and family members on Monday to watch the show. He said it was truly a once in a lifetime experience.

