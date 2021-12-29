December 29th is National Hero Day! Show us your hero!

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On December 29th, National Hero Day honors the people we look up to and who inspire us to be the best person we can possibly be.

The holiday just started last year to celebrate the contributions and work of all of the real-life heroes you may know.

Who fills that role in your life? Share your pictures and stories in the Burst bubble below!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.