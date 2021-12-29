Advertisement

December 29th is National Hero Day! Show us your hero!

December 29th is National Hero Day!
December 29th is National Hero Day!(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On December 29th, National Hero Day honors the people we look up to and who inspire us to be the best person we can possibly be.

The holiday just started last year to celebrate the contributions and work of all of the real-life heroes you may know.

Who fills that role in your life? Share your pictures and stories in the Burst bubble below!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
Armed robbery in big stone gap
Sheriff: Investigation underway to find robbery suspect
Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash
Janet Helvey
Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19

Latest News