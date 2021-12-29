Church catches fire after car crashes into fellowship hall

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A congregation is picking up the pieces after a portion of God’s Direction Church in Catlettsburg caught fire Sunday evening.

Deputies say the fire started after a driver, who was under the influence, crashed into the building.

Timothy Butler, who is in his 60s, has been arrested and charged with a DUI so far, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire chief with Big Sandy Fire Department says the fire started with the vehicle. However they’re trying to determine what actually caused the flames to ignite.

“It just feels like you’re kind of in a little dream, like you can’t believe it,” said J.R. Hampton, who is a pastor at the church.

Hampton says the incident happened hours after holding their Sunday service.

“We could’ve been here at this time. A lot of churches have an evening service. If we would’ve had an evening service, we would have been here during this time,” Hampton said.

It’s an unreal feeling that still hasn’t settled in for Pastor Hampton. He says his family watched the flames unfold through the security system linked to their phone as they were traveling to the scene.

He says the blaze broke out in their fellowship hall, just minutes after an unfamiliar car drove through the lot and out of frame. That’s when the car crashed into the church.

“My first thing was just speechless,” Hampton said. “You kind of get a lot of memories.”

Hampton says they were able to salvage a few beloved pictures and a plaque of the Ten Commandments. However, they lost a majority of what filled the fellowship hall for years.

Even through the debris and rubble, a cross made from ashes lays on a piece of fallen installation from the collapsed roof -- providing a sense of comfort and protection as the rebuilding process begins.

As the pastor of the church works to rebuild what was lost, anyone who wants to donate is welcome to do so. Here is the link.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.