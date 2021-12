HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lauren Dishner is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

She is a senior at Hazard High School and has a 3.8 GPA.

Lauren is an employee at ARH through their partnership with K-TECH, is on both the president’s and dean’s list at Hazard Community and Technical College and was inducted into the National Honor Society.

