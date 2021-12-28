Advertisement

Trio of 13th Region guards have dominant performances Monday

By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday was a big day for the 13th Region.

North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard, Harlan’s Jordan Akal and Harlan County’s Trent Noah each scored over 40 points to lead their teams to wins.

Sheppard scored 50 in a 100-94 comeback overtime win over Pleasure Ridge Park. The Jaguars play George Rogers Clark later Tuesday.

Akal led the Green Dragons with 43 points in Harlan’s 87-84 win over Southwestern.

Noah scored a school-record 40 points in a win over Heritage (VA). His 40 points mark the most ever scored by a Black Bear in a game.

