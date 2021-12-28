Trent Noah breaks single game scoring record at Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A high school scoring record that had stood for a while was broken Monday night in Harlan County.

Officials with Harlan County Athletics confirm to WYMT Harlan County High School Sophomore Trent Noah scored more points in a single game than anyone else in school history.

Noah put up 40 against Metrolina Christian Academy out of North Carolina, helping lift the Black Bears to a 92-85 victory.

The previous scoring record was held by Cameron Carmical, who is a senior at Eastern Kentucky University and a guard for the Colonels this year.

