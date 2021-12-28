Advertisement

Trent Noah breaks single game scoring record at Harlan County High School

Trent Noah scored his 1000th point earlier this month against South Laurel.
Trent Noah scored his 1000th point earlier this month against South Laurel.(Courtesy of Michael Jones)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A high school scoring record that had stood for a while was broken Monday night in Harlan County.

Officials with Harlan County Athletics confirm to WYMT Harlan County High School Sophomore Trent Noah scored more points in a single game than anyone else in school history.

Noah put up 40 against Metrolina Christian Academy out of North Carolina, helping lift the Black Bears to a 92-85 victory.

The previous scoring record was held by Cameron Carmical, who is a senior at Eastern Kentucky University and a guard for the Colonels this year.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Missing person generic
Missing teenager reported in Laurel County
Sportsplex at 6pm
Knott County Sportsplex facing millions of dollars in debt due to structural damage
Janet Helvey
Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season

Latest News

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week four
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - Holiday Basketball Action
Kentucky Women up to No. 22 in AP Poll
AP Women’s Poll: Wildcats up to No. 22
Two UK Basketball players win SEC Weekly Honors