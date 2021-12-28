Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Wayne County have charged one man following an undercover investigation into the illegal sale of drugs.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department served a search warrant Monday at a home on Vine Street in Monticello after someone bought drugs from there.

When officers searched the home, they found four baggies of meth and one baggie of fentanyl.

During the incident, police arrested Shirley L. Martin of Monticello.

He is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance. Martin was also arrested on an existing warrant out of Clinton County.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

