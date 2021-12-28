Advertisement

Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Wayne County have charged one man following an undercover investigation into the illegal sale of drugs.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department served a search warrant Monday at a home on Vine Street in Monticello after someone bought drugs from there.

When officers searched the home, they found four baggies of meth and one baggie of fentanyl.

During the incident, police arrested Shirley L. Martin of Monticello.

He is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance. Martin was also arrested on an existing warrant out of Clinton County.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Missing person generic
Missing teenager reported in Laurel County
Sportsplex at 6pm
Knott County Sportsplex facing millions of dollars in debt due to structural damage
Janet Helvey
Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season

Latest News

WYMT Heavy Rain
Heavy rain possible at times the next few days
Johnson County Sheriff's Deputies say this man allegedly robbed a Dollar General on Highway 23...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office looking for robbery suspect
77th tornado victim identified - 11:00 p.m.
77th tornado victim identified - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear update December 27, 2021 - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear update December 27, 2021 - 11:00 p.m.