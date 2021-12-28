Sheriff: Investigation underway to find robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a robbery at a Quality Inn in Big Stone Gap.
Police say the suspect, who they say had a rifle, entered the building and demanded money from the clerk.
Reports say he left the scene in a dark-colored Chevy SUV.
The Sheriff’s release said the suspect was a white man, approximately 5′5″ to 5′8″ and between 230 and 250 pounds.
If you have information about the incident, you can call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3566.
