Advertisement

Sheriff: Investigation underway to find robbery suspect

Armed robbery in big stone gap
Armed robbery in big stone gap(Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a robbery at a Quality Inn in Big Stone Gap.

Police say the suspect, who they say had a rifle, entered the building and demanded money from the clerk.

Reports say he left the scene in a dark-colored Chevy SUV.

The Sheriff’s release said the suspect was a white man, approximately 5′5″ to 5′8″ and between 230 and 250 pounds.

If you have information about the incident, you can call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3566.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Missing person generic
Missing teenager reported in Laurel County
Janet Helvey
Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19
Sportsplex at 6pm
Knott County Sportsplex facing millions of dollars in debt due to structural damage
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season

Latest News

christmas trees
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recycling donated Christmas trees
Outreach organizations talk about importance of extending good will after the holidays
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
WYMT Heavy Rain
Heavy rain possible at times the next few days