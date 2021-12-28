Advertisement

Refurbishment project under way on Kings Island’s The Beast

The world's longest wooden roller coaster, The Beast at Kings Island, is receiving 2,000 feet...
The world’s longest wooden roller coaster, The Beast at Kings Island, is receiving 2,000 feet of track refurbishment this winter.(Kings Island)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The world’s longest wooden roller coaster is receiving 2,000 feet of track refurbishment this winter.

Kings Island says the Gravity Group is working to change the first drop on The Beast from 45 degrees to 53 degrees.

Kings Island’s carpenters are also retracking around 1,090 feet of track in other sections of the ride.

Amusement park officials say the change will add more speed and help smooth out the transition through the ride’s tunnel and onto the second drop.

The project began November 1 and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022.

The ride opened in 1979. When it first opened, Kings Island said The Beast was “acclaimed America’s ultimate roller coaster.”

