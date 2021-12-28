Rain chances continue for 2021′s last week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The focus of our forecast continues to be on a set of cold fronts set to work through the Commonwealth during the midweek and early weekend timeframe. Both will bring with them the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our main player throughout the next 24 hours will continue to be a cold front poised to move across the region throughout the day on Wednesday. Ahead of it, we’ll continue to see shower chances increase throughout the nighttime hours tonight with breezy conditions continuing as well. This means overnight lows well above where average highs should be: in the upper 50s to near 60°.

We’ll continue to be breezy and warm ahead of the cold front on Wednesday, with scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder roaming through the mountains. Southwesterly gusts 25-30 MPH will continue as the front works closer. High temperatures remain above normal in the middle 60s. Scattered showers and storms look to move through along the front. Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue, but some brief heavy rain will be possible as lows fall back into the lower 50s.

End of the Week, End of the Year

As we close out 2021, things look to improve briefly for Thursday and Friday. We’ll see drier conditions begin working in temporarily as we sit in between Wednesday and Saturday’s system. We may see a stray shower early on Thursday, but mostly cloudy skies should turn partly cloudy into the afternoon. We’ll see the opposite on Friday as our next system begins working towards the mountains. Highs remain in the lower 60s.

The weekend, the first days of 2022, look to be quite the rollercoaster ride as we watch a powerful system head our way for the day on Saturday. High temperatures soar up to near 70° ahead of another cold front that looks to bring a chance for scattered showers and storms to the region, some of which could be on the strong side...stay tuned for more information on that. As the front blasts through early Sunday, we could see temperatures tumble from the lower 60s down into the 40s or even 30s in the afternoon. And if we still have some moisture around, we can’t rule out a few flurries to finish out the weekend and start the first work week of 2022...as highs remain below average in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.