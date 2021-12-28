Outreach organizations talk about importance of extending good will after the holidays

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time for giving back, but many outreach organizations say the need doesn’t stop after the holidays.

“Our residents and our staff here, we are very blessed during the holidays,” said Valeria Smith, Community Court Advocate at Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services. “But the need is here constantly, it doesn’t go away.”

Many organizations, like Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, are serving different individuals and their families throughout the year, which requires a lot of monetary and material donations.

“It never, ever stops,” said Smith. “It would be so amazing for people to give all the time, as you can.”

Whether its donating items or donating your time, giving back in the months after the holidays can benefit the organizations that serve your community.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.