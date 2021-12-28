Advertisement

Outreach organizations talk about importance of extending good will after the holidays

(WCAX)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time for giving back, but many outreach organizations say the need doesn’t stop after the holidays.

“Our residents and our staff here, we are very blessed during the holidays,” said Valeria Smith, Community Court Advocate at Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services. “But the need is here constantly, it doesn’t go away.”

Many organizations, like Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, are serving different individuals and their families throughout the year, which requires a lot of monetary and material donations.

“It never, ever stops,” said Smith. “It would be so amazing for people to give all the time, as you can.”

Whether its donating items or donating your time, giving back in the months after the holidays can benefit the organizations that serve your community.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Goble
ARH Family Practice doctor dies, funeral arrangements announced
Missing person generic
Missing teenager reported in Laurel County
Janet Helvey
Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19
Sportsplex at 6pm
Knott County Sportsplex facing millions of dollars in debt due to structural damage
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season
Eastern Kentucky department store fares well during 2021 holiday season

Latest News

christmas trees
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recycling donated Christmas trees
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
WYMT Heavy Rain
Heavy rain possible at times the next few days
Johnson County Sheriff's Deputies say this man allegedly robbed a Dollar General on Highway 23...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office looking for robbery suspect