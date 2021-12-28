Advertisement

Oscar Tshiebwe Named USBWA National Player of the Week

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe’s historic rebounding performance vs. Western Kentucky earned the junior forward Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week honors from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday.

Tshiebwe is the seventh UK player to win the Oscar Robertson Player of the Week award since its inception during the 2009-10 season. He is the first since Nick Richards claimed the honor on Dec. 31, 2019. Other UK honorees include PJ Washington (2018-19), Kevin Knox (2017-18), Malik Monk (2016-17), Julius Randle (2013-14) and Doron Lamb (2010-11). Anthony Davis won the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Year honor in 2012.

He was also recognized as the National Player of the Week by March Madness’ Andy Katz and ESPN’s Jay Bilas. Tshiebwe was also tabbed the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Player of the Week on Monday.

Tshiebwe is coming off one of the all-time greatest rebounding performances in school history. The West Virginia transfer set a Rupp Arena record with 28 rebounds, breaking the previous mark of 21 set by Shaquille O’Neal (Feb. 15, 1990).

